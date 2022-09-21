Sheriff hopes FA Cup win will be a boost for Poppies

Decarrey Sheriff completed his hat-trick with a penalty in the 4-1 victory at Barwell last weekend. Picture by Peter Short

Frontman Sheriff struck a second-half hat-trick to seal the Poppies’ 4-1 victory over the Southern League Premier Central side in the second qualifying round last weekend while his goals also ensured the club regained their title as the all-time leading scorers in the competition as they moved two in front of Tottenham Hotspur.

Now Kettering’s focus switches back to the league in which they have won just one game in eight so far as they host Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday and current unbeaten leaders King’s Lynn Town next Tuesday night.

The Poppies will also travel to King’s Lynn just a few days later when they meet in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on October 1.

And Sheriff said: “The game should give us great confidence.

“The manager said to us in training last Thursday that we needed to go into the game and express ourselves and do the basics well.

“I felt like we did that in the second half so it’s a great confidence boost going into the next game.”

Sheriff’s hat-trick gave him his first goals of the campaign as he started for the second game in a row having been mainly used as a substitute in the early stages.

A polite conversation with on-loan Andrew Oluwabori ensured he got the ball to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot and Sheriff admitted the competition for places at the top end of the pitch can only be a good thing.

“Going into the game, I just wanted to get my first goal of the season,” he said.

“Obviously, I wanted to win and that was the main objective but the gaffer (Lee Glover) has given me the chance to start again and I felt like I took it.

“Coming in at half-time, the gaffer told us what to do and we went out there in the second half and it was much better.

“For me, scoring goals like that is what I want to do. I enjoyed the second finish the most.

“There was a little chat with Andrew about the penalty but I was on two goals and he understood. I would have done the same for him.