Sharpe impressed with the reaction after a 'mad month' for Kettering Town

Rhys Sharpe believes the Kettering Town players can be proud of the way they have reacted after a “mad month” for the club.

It was just under three weeks ago that the Poppies were stunned by the sudden resignation of previous boss Paul Cox, who subsequently took over as manager of Vanarama National League North rivals Boston United.

Kettering moved quickly to secure the services of former King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse, who has been joined by assistant-manager Paul Bastock and first-team coach Joe Simpson.

Rhys Sharpe has performed well in a midfield role since new boss Ian Culverhouse arrived at Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

And, despite suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in his first game in charge, Culverhouse has now led the Poppies on a four-match unbeaten run.

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Alfreton Town saw Kettering move into the play-off places for the first time since early September.

Sharpe has been an impressive performer in a midfield role since Culverhouse arrived and he feels the Poppies have reacted well after the recent upheaval.

A long trip to Blyth Spartans awaits this weekend and the 27-year-old said: “It’s been a good season so far.

“We have had a bit of a mad month with the change of manager and all of that.

“But the lads have knuckled down and bounced back from that.

“We have put together a few decent results, we feel we are being quite consistent and solid and for how young our team is, it’s quite impressive how we have reacted to everything that’s happened.

“The new manager has come in and got the respect of the players straight away.

“The whole backroom staff seem good to work with so we are just looking forward to cracking on with the rest of the season.

“It’s another tough game at the weekend. I’m not really looking forward to the travelling part of it but we are looking forward to the game and we will be doing all we can to pick up three points.”

Sharpe conceded the midweek stalemate at Alfreton was “probably a fair result”.

But he felt Kettering looked the more likely to nick all three points and was certain they should have been awarded a penalty after a challenge on Decarrey Sheriff in the second half.

“I think it was probably a fair result,” the former Northern Ireland Under-21 player added.

“Out of the two teams, I think we created the better chances but it was a scrappy and untidy game. But I felt we were the better team.

“We felt it was a stonewall penalty on Decarrey and even the assistant on the other side thought it was a penalty as well so I’m not sure what the referee has seen. It’s one of those things.