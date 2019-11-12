Shariff returns as Diamonds bid to bounce back

Nabil Shariff is back at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Diamonds have re-signed striker Nabil Shariff from Stratford Town and he is set to feature when they take on Yaxley in the second round of the BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup at Hayden Road this evening.

Shariff enjoyed a successful spell with Diamonds between 2016 and 2017 as he scored 40 goals in 73 appearances.

Now he will add more firepower to Andy Peaks’ attack as Diamonds bid to bounce back from their Buildbase FA Trophy exit at South Shields at the weekend.

“It’s great to have Nabil back at the club,” Peaks said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He left for all the right reasons in 2017 and we have kept in touch over the last couple of years and I have almost signed him one or two times over that period, however it just didn’t work out for one reason or the other.

“We all know what he brings to the team and I can’t wait to see him involved.

“We want to try to get back to winning ways tonight but I am also mindful that there are some boys who need minutes under their belts.

“We are probably going to be without Alex Collard who had to come off on Saturday so there is going to be an opportunity for someone.