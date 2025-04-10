'Shackles are off' as Diamonds gear up for testing trip to promotion-chasing Anstey Nomads

Nathan Burrows powers home his header for Diamonds in the win over Worcester City on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds produced a battling performance to beat promotion hopefuls Worcester City at Hayden Road last Saturday.

After going five games without a win, a resurgent Diamonds won 3-1 thanks to a header from Nathan Burrows, a calm strike from Jamal Adams and an own goal.

Diamonds boss Michael Harriman was glad to get back on the winning trail, and said: “That was a really pleasing win in the sun.

“It was a good performance all round, and I’m just happy to get the win against a good team.’

Harriman added: “We scored the first goal at an important time thanks to good work from EJ (Ethan Johnston).

“Nathan missed a great opportunity moments later but showed good mental resilience to double the lead from the resultant corner. It’s what he does. He is a goalscorer.”

In the second half Worcester threw everything at Diamonds hitting the woodwork twice.

“They scored early in the second half but the pleasing thing for us was that players worked for each other,” said Harriman. “They put their bodies on the line and while we rode our luck at times, we thoroughly deserved what we got in the end.”

This Saturday, Rushden travel to Anstey Nomads who were many people’s pre-season favourites for the title.

But having played nine FA Cup and FA Trophy games this season, the Leicestershire outfit have had to play catch up to get back into the play-off places.

However, they moved third with a win against Sporting Khalsa on Tuesday, four points adrift of Corby Town in second, and are now guaranteed a top five finish.

Looking ahead to the game, Harriman said: “We need to use the momentum after last weekend.

“The shackles are off but we still have got to play a lot of teams in the playoffs. So, we can have a massive say in that.”

At 16 years and 16 days, academy player Charlie Seaman became the youngest ever player to pull on a Diamonds shirt when he came on as a second-half substitute against Worcester to replace the injured Ryan Hughes.

Hughes’ injury-hit season continued after he pulled up with a hamstring problem.

The last time Diamonds faced Anstey was back in August, when Anstey ran out 5-1 winners ay Hayden Road - and that despite Diamonds taking a second minute lead!