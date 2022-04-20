Seventh-placed finish for Wellingborough Town

The Doughboys completed their campaign with a fine 1-0 home win over FA Vase finalists Newport Pagnell Town on Easter Monday.

Jarvis Wilson’s seventh-minute goal, a 25-yard strike, proved to be enough for Jake Stone’s team.

That win came after Wellingborough had lost 2-0 to second-placed Hinckley Leicester Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rothwell Corinthians, quite literally, paid the penalty as they went down 2-0 at local rivals Desborough Town on Monday.

Iain Blaikie gave Ar Tarn the lead from the spot after 16 minutes and the points were wrapped up when Jake Bettles converted another penalty late on.

Earlier in the Easter weekend, Desborough were beaten 4-0 at home by Newport Pagnell while Corinthians drew 2-2 with Easington Sports at Sergeants Lawn.

Corinthians twice came from behind to earn a point which secured their Step 5 status for next season.

Having fallen behind to a Michael O’Regan goal, Aaron Healey pulled the hosts level in the first half.

Sports regained the lead after the break through Piers Walton but Corinthians secured a share of the spoils thanks to Jurelle Phillip’s strike .

Desborough round off their campaign with a home clash against relegation-threatened ON Chenecks on Saturday.