Seven-up for Sandy as Diamonds land Barwell defender Brown-Hill

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy (Picture: @AFCRD)

Elliot Sandy has landed his seventh new signing since taking over as boss at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest new recruit through the Hayden Road doors is another familiar face to Diamonds fans though.

Left-back Olly Brown-Hill has been snapped up from Barwell, who played in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season, but he previously played at Hayden Road back in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also played at Step 3 for the likes of Stamford and Ilkeston.

As Sandy concentrates on rebuilding the squad, the club has also confirmed another departure with the news that forward Cairo Taylor is leaving Hayden Road.

The player posted the news on social media, writing: "I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to leave the club and step away in search of new opportunities.

"I can’t thank everyone involved in the club enough. I’ve made friends for life and created some amazing memories which will stick with me for life. What an incredible club."

Taylor made 39 appearances for the Diamonds last season, scoring three goals.