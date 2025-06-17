Seven-up for Sandy as Diamonds land Barwell defender Brown-Hill
The latest new recruit through the Hayden Road doors is another familiar face to Diamonds fans though.
Left-back Olly Brown-Hill has been snapped up from Barwell, who played in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season, but he previously played at Hayden Road back in 2017.
He has also played at Step 3 for the likes of Stamford and Ilkeston.
As Sandy concentrates on rebuilding the squad, the club has also confirmed another departure with the news that forward Cairo Taylor is leaving Hayden Road.
The player posted the news on social media, writing: "I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to leave the club and step away in search of new opportunities.
"I can’t thank everyone involved in the club enough. I’ve made friends for life and created some amazing memories which will stick with me for life. What an incredible club."
Taylor made 39 appearances for the Diamonds last season, scoring three goals.