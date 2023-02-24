Setchell’s Steelmen ‘set the bar’ as they gear up for clash at Shepshed

The Steelmen produced their best performance of the season so far after they claimed a fine 4-2 victory over Northern Premier League Midlands leaders Halesowen Town at Steel Park last Saturday.

Corby raced into a 3-0 lead inside 19 minutes thanks to two goals from Jordan O’Brien and one from Dan Gordon.

The Yeltz hit back with a goals either side of half-time but O’Brien completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to seal the win in front of 784 fans.

The Corby Town players celebrate one of their goals in last weekend's 4-2 win over Halesowen Town at Steel Park. Picture by David Tilley

It was a second win in a row for Setchell’s team, who are five points adrift of the play-off places with 10 games to go this season.

And the Steelmen boss, whose influence over the team now appears to be on show, is hoping they can maintain the standards they have set in the last two games for the remainder of the campaign.

“It’s always tough to win away from home,” said Setchell as he looked ahead to the clash at Shepshed.

“But we have set the bar in our standards now.

“I am really happy with the last two weeks. I am happy with the way the lads have responded to the training and to me and Darren (assistant-manager Edey).

“Hopefully we can get it like that every week between now and the end of the season.”

Setchell, meanwhile, believes he is the man to bring the best out of last weekend’s hat-trick hero O’Brien.

The forward looked to have a promising future in front of him when he left Corby as a youngster to join Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23 team.

Having returned to Corby, he scored 12 goals last season before joining Spalding United for the start of the new campaign before coming back to Steel Park under previous boss Lee Attenborough.

“He’s a proper player,” Setchell said when asked after O’Brien’s display last weekend.

“To get a hat-trick against Halesowen isn’t easy and he took his goals really well. He got down the sides and caused lots of problems.

“I feel I am the person to get the best out of him. You never know and there’s other managers who have tried.

“I think I do well with players who maybe haven’t done as well as they should have done.

“Jordan is a good lad, he trains hard and he’s always got a smile on his face.

“I just think he needs someone to believe in him. He hit the ground running and went to Sheffield Wednesday at a young age and maybe it was a bit fast for him.