Setchell's Steelmen hoping for final-day drama as they bid to sneak into the play-offs

The Steelmen head to Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday to take on another team who could yet sneak into the final play-off spot on what looks set to be a dramatic afternoon.

Gary Setchell’s team kept their hopes alive with a 7-0 win at already-relegated Daventry Town on Tuesday night.

As it stands, seventh-placed Corby are two points behind fifth-placed Coleshill Town, who travel to Shepshed Dynamo and one behind Chasetown, who go to Cambridge City.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell is looking forward to what could be a dramatic final day of the Northern Premier League Midlands season. Picture by Jim Darrah

The scenario is pretty straightforward. The Steelmen have to win and if they do, they will then need the two teams above them to falter to enable them to sneak into the top five.

Setchell’s team are set to be roared on by a large travelling support.

And the manager said: “As a supporter, you believe don’t you?

“We have probably killed them a little bit because we gave them a load of hope at one stage!

“The fans have been first class since I got here and hopefully we can repay them on Saturday with a solid performance and hopefully a win and see where it leaves us.

“It will be a really good game. It’s a high pressure game with two teams hoping, trying and praying!

“There will be a lot of emotions around our league. I am sure that fifth spot could change hands a few times during the game.

“Maybe at some point, we will be fifth. Whether we are at the end of the day, you just don’t know.

“The biggest pressure is probably on Coleshill because they are fifth and it’s in their hands. The rest of us are just hoping something falls for us.

“But we have a tough game ourselves. Boldmere are in exactly the same situation as us.

“It’s exciting. If the Premier League went like this going into the last game of the season, it would make very good viewing.

“If someone had said to me when I took over before the Cambridge City game that we would have a chance going into the last game I’d have ripped your arm off.

“On the flip side, before the Gresley game, I am probably a bit disappointed we haven’t already snuck in there.