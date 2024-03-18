Setchell's pride as Steelmen claim deserved draw at title favourites Harborough Town

Corby Town's players celebrate their goal at Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

The Steelmen turned in an excellent performance against the Pitching-In Northern Premier League leaders and looked to be on course for all three points as they led late on through James O'Brien's 63rd-minute penalty.

But the home side finished strongly and clinched a point thanks to Connor Kennedy's goal six minutes from time.

There were 250 Steelmen supporters that made the short trip across the county border to the Bee Hive,and Setchell was pleased they got to see a strong performance from their team.

"You come to Harborough, and if you come away and you've not been beaten you have had a good day," said the Corby boss.

"I felt from the first minute, it just looked like we wanted it a little bit more than them.

"Whether they were a little bit complacent because they have been on such a brilliant run, but we just looked like we wanted it more."

And he added on the Corby Town TV YouTube channel: "We had a really good day, to a man I thought my lads were outstanding.

"Defensively, that is probably as good as we have been this season, and that was a proper test for us.

"We looked lively on the break all afternoon and that was a proper team performance. That felt like a top-of-the-table clash, only we are nowhere near the top!

"I still think Harborough will go on to win the league and I think my players really stepped up against a top, top team."

Despite claiming the point, Corby dropped to 11th in the table.