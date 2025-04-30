Setchell's pride as Keeble strike sees Steelmen sink Long Eaton to set up play-off final crunch

A delighted Jack Keeble runs away to celebrate after scoring for Corby Town against Long Eaton United (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell was delighted with his team's performance as they beat Long Eaton United 1-0 on Tuesday night to book their place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off final this Saturday (May 3).

The Steelmen will host Worcester City in the showpiece at Steel Park (ko 3pm), after they claimed a nervy 1-0 semi-final win in front of a huge crowd of just shy of 1,500 supporters.

Jack Keeble was the goal star for Corby, heading home what proved to be the winner in the 62nd-minute, but Setchell felt the victory was exactly what he and his players deserved - and also made a telling point to Long Eaton boss Brad Munn.

Munn had suggested in the build up to the game that 'he knew exactly what Corby were going to do' and there was 'no secret from them', hinting that the Steelmen play a direct brand of football.

Setchell felt those comments were disrespectful to his team, and told @corbytownfc: "I always felt we were the A-side of this fixture.

"We beat them 7-0 early on in the season, a proper drubbing, and we didn't really get the credit we deserved after that.

"We went there and had our worst day, they had their best day (Eaton won 3-2), and after the game they must have ripped their dressing room to bits celebrating.

"We just sat there and I made my players listen to it. They went on for about five minutes slapping doors and stuff like that, and we mentioned that before the game.

"I felt we would have the measure of them, I thought we would have their number, and I am glad we won the game because they barely had a shot.

"We were stronger than them, we wanted it more than them, we stopped them playing and the don't have a plan B."

And he added: "Comments from other team's managers don't normally bother me, but sometimes you need to get that little bit of respect, when you finish second in the league, when you win 27 games out of 40, and he basically called us a one-trick pony.

"Well, he knew what we were going to do and he couldn't do anything about it.

"Long Eaton think they are the best footballing team in the league, but they are not, Quorn are by a country mile.

"They think they score loads of goals but they didn't have a shot on target and haven't tested Ross (Durrant) once."

Although only a 1-0 win, Setchell felt his side were always in control, and said: "Everyone was magnificent, and I don't think you can pick anyone out. That was a complete team performance.

"I thought we defended magnificently from the front, and I am delighted with the win, delighted we have proved a few people wrong, and delighted we have done it our way.

"We have a few tired bodies, but that was one for the long-ball game I guess!"

Worcester, who finished the season in fourth place, were 2-0 winners at third-placed Anstey Nomads in their semi-final.

They were 4-3 winners over the Steelmen only a fortnight ago, fighting back from 3-1 down in the closing stages, but they were beaten 2-0 on their most recent visit to Steel Park back in August.

And Setchell is relishing the challenge and the day.

"I think my team is in a good spot right now," said the Corby boss. "We have won nine of the last 11, and I am looking forward to the final."