The Steelmen made it two wins in a row as they raced into a 3-0 lead inside 19 minutes and then finished the job after the break after Halesowen had pulled it back to 3-2.

Jordan O’Brien was the star of the show as he hit a hat-trick while Danny Gordon added the other.

And, despite being happy with the flying start his team made, Setchell felt they could be just as happy, if not happier with the gritty effort in the second half.

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell

“I said to the players before the game that we aren’t good enough to sit in and try to nick a 1-0.

“We had to try to be on the front foot and we thought Halesowen would dominate possession, which they didn’t for the first half-an-hour because they didn’t get a kick.

“We were all over them, we were at a high tempo and we scored some great goals as well. We just set about them.

“We got 3-0 up but I was really disappointed with the goals we gave away just before half-time and just after half-time again.

“I said to the boys at 3-1 that the next goal wins. If they got it, it would be a big test and if we got it then it was game over.

“They got it but the boys showed lots of heart and desire and all the ugly stuff in the second half.

“I think the players should enjoy the second half more than the first because it shows a great togetherness and a lot of bottle against a good side.”

The win keeps Corby in the hunt for a play-off place as they sit five points adrift of the top five with 10 games to play.

And Setchell added: “As good of a day as we all had, it was only three points.

“We have set ourselves a platform. We’ve got seven points from the last three games and we are going in the right direction.

“The lads are looking a lot fitter and a lot more intense and there are some good players who can play.

“When I first came in, I was thinking it was a big rebuilding job but we have brought two or three lads in and we have mixed it with some mid-table teams and now the top team.