Setchell’s delight as Corby’s ‘energy and endeavour’ helps seal another win

Cain Noble’s goal seven minutes from full-time earned the Steelmen a sixth win in a row as they beat third-placed Spalding United 1-0 at Steel Park to move into the play-off places for the first time since October.

There wasn’t a great deal between the two sides in a tight encounter but Corby produced the key moment to ensure their impressive run goes on.

“I am really pleased,” Setchell said.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell shows his delight after his team claimed a sixth win in a row with a 1-0 success over Spalding United at Steel Park. Picture by Jim Darrah

“That was two evenly-matched teams. They have a lot of quality and we have bags and bags of energy and endeavour and we cancelled their quality out for long periods of the game with our hard work.

“We showed bits of quality ourselves and I said to the boys at half-time that it was going to be a 1-0 either way.

“I felt it might come from a set-piece and we troubled them from a couple and they troubled us from a couple.

“If that had been a 0-0 it would have been a good 0-0 to watch because both teams were giving everything they could.

“I just felt we had a little bit more than them in the second half. Their goalkeeper was slowing it down so it looked like they had settled for a draw.

“We just kept going and if you keep getting in the box like we do, eventually it’s going to fall to someone.

“It fell to Cain but he still had a little bit to do and he’s guided it into the top corner and kept the run going.

“It’s just another game. It’s three points and the tough games keep coming.”

The Steelmen weren’t helped by an early injury to recent signing Charley Sanders, who is now facing at least two weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

But Setchell was full of praise for Kern Miller who came off the bench and produced an impressive display at the heart of the Steelmen’s defence.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted but big Kern has come on and done a job for us,” the Corby boss added.

“This is the difference between now and when I walked in. We have a squad.

“Kern was the most disappointed man in the world on Saturday because Charley came in.

“The landscape in football changes very quickly and Kern is in there absolutely buzzing and deservedly so because he’s come on, he’s shown a great attitude, he rolled his sleeves up and he headed and kicked everything.”

In the build-up to the game, Setchell urged the Corby supporters to come out in force for the game and they delivered as a crowd of 659 watched the win over Spalding - a new record for a home midweek league game at Steel Park.

“I wanted the crowd here and they answered my call,” Setchell said.

“Hopefully we have answered them by putting on a high energy performance and a great result.