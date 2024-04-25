Setchell ‘would like nothing more’ than to stay as Steelmen boss

Corby celebrate one of their goals at Loughborough on Saturday (PIcture: David Tilley)

​The Steelmen have endured a difficult season, and at the turn of the year there were financial cuts, with the players and staff taking pay reductions as the club felt the squeeze.

Setchell and his players have continued to perform admirably on the pitch though, and going into Saturday’s final game of the season against rock-bottom Gresley Rovers (ko 3pm) are on course for a top-eight finish.

Asked if he will still be at the club next season, Setchell told Corby Town TV: "We have to sit down with the owners at the end of the season and have a chat.

"It has been a difficult season, but do I want to be here? Yes I do.

"I really like the club and the supporters have given me a lot of grace with the home form this season, so I feel like I owe them.

"I have never left a club before, I have got teams promoted, and I want that to be the case here, but it has got to be right.

"We can't be running with 12 and 13 players like we are at the minute.

"We have to have a squad, which obviously costs money, and needs revenue, so once we sit down and have a chat then we can hopefully tick all the boxes.

"I would like nothing more than to be here, but it has to be right."

The Steelmen stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches on Saturday, drawing 2-2 at Loughborough Dynamo, having also drawn 2-2 at title-chasing Anstey Nomads last Thursday night.

Looking back on the Dynamo draw, Setchell said: “That's another point, and if we don't get beat next week that will be eight or nine unbeaten towards the end of the season.

"That's the strong finish I was asking the players for once we were out of the running (for the play-offs).”