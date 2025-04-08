Setchell will make changes but is still targeting County Cup glory against Cobblers

Neo Dobson in action for Corby Town in their win over Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday - the forward will line up for parent club the Cobblers at Sixfields (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town will be going all out to win the NFA Hillier Senior Cup when they meet Northampton Town Under-23s in the final at Sixfields on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm) - but boss Gary Setchell admits he will be making changes.

The Steelmen are in the middle of a key run of games as they try to win promotion from the Pitching-In Norther Premier League Midlands Division.

The Steel Park side guaranteed themselves a place in the end-of-season play-offs with a 4-1 home win over Sutton Coldfield on Saturday, but there is still work to do to guarantee the top two or three finish that would set up a home semi-final.

Corby still have four regular league games to play after the final, starting with Saturday's home Steel Park clash with Grantham Town, and Setchell knows he is going to have to rotate his squad for the Sixfields showdown against the Cobblers youngsters.

"I am looking forward to the final," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc. "We will obviously make one or two changes, whether we make wholesale changes or not I don't know.

"We will pick a team to try and win the game, but we have to be sensible.

"If I go full tilt with the same team again and we then pick up two or three injuries, then I don't think the chairman and owners will be too happy with me.

"So we have got to be a bit sensible. We have a really good squad, and some lads need a game as well.

"I know lads will be disappointed to be missing out on a cup final, but everyone will probably get half-an-hour or so, and we will treat the final the same as we have games in the competition all the way through.

"Are we going there to win? 100 per cent, as we did against Wellingborough, as we did against Peterborough Sports.

"Whoever I play on Tuesday night will do the shirt proud, but there are one or two that probably need a rest.

"We stick together, we keep moving forward and we will try and win the Hillier Cup on Tuesday night, but more importantly we will try and beat Grantham at Steel Park on Saturday."

One player who definitely won't be in Corby black and white is loan forward Neo Dobson, who has been on loan at Steel Park this season.

That's because in the final he is going to be playing for his parent club the Cobblers, and Setchell admitted with a smile: "That is going to be interesting, isn't it?"

Tickets for the final are available to be purchased online through ticketsource.co.uk/northamptonshirefa are are priced as follows: Adult (18+) £6; Concession £4; Under 18 £4; Under 7: Free.

Spectators can also pay on the gate at Sixfields, with all prices increased by £2, apart from U7s.