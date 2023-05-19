News you can trust since 1897
Setchell will be seeking the 'other 35 per cent' as he looks to build Steelmen squad

Gary Setchell says he will be seeking to retain the majority of last season’s squad at Corby Town.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 18th May 2023, 10:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:44 BST

But the Steelmen boss admits it will take time to secure the players he wants to add in a bid to launch a push for promotion in the Northern Premier League Midlands next season.

The Steelmen just missed out on a play-off place in the last campaign as Setchell’s team produced an impressive run of form in the final few weeks.

And, with the manager confirmed to be staying on at Steel Park, the attention is now turning towards him building a squad to challenge at the top end of the table.

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah
Corby Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah
“I think I will be looking to retain 65 per cent of last season’s squad, which is good,” Setchell said.

“I think they really enjoyed it and could see the club is going in the right direction.

“Now it’s my job to find the other 35 per cent. We have a lot of irons in the fire but at this time of year you don’t expect players to jump ship or commit.

“Everyone is looking after themselves, rightly so and I fully understand that.

“We have put a lot of irons in the fire and week by week you will either see that they have signed for someone else or you get the call that they have agreed to come to you.

“It’s mid May and you don’t really get players starting to commit until mid June, just before pre-season.

“We have to ride it out. I don’t enjoy this time of year to be honest. You’re on the phone to players and some are a lot easier to work with than others when it comes to getting them across the line.

“That’s part and parcel of the job and once the season starts it’s a lot easier than it is now.”

Corby have confirmed their first six pre-season friendlies for this summer.

Their preparations will begin with a trip to Deeping Rangers on Saturday, July 8 before they head to Real Bedford FC on Tuesday, July 11.

The Steelmen’s first home friendly will be against Coalville Town on Saturday, July 15, which will be followed by a game at Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, July 18.

The two other confirmed friendlies are a home game against neighbours Kettering Town on Saturday, July 22 and a short trip to Stamford three days later on July 25.

Danny Gordon, meanwhile, was a big winner at Corby’s presentation evening last weekend.

The left-back enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands and finished as the Steelmen’s top scorer with 11 goals after hitting a hat-trick of penalties in the 7-0 win at Daventry Town in the penultimate game of the season.

Gordon was named both the supporters’ and players’ player of the year last Saturday evening.

Matty Slinn, meanwhile, scooped the manager’s player of the year prize from boss Setchell.

Midfielder Slinn became a regular feature following Setchell’s arrival at Steel Park and played a key role as Corby pushed hard for a play-off place before just missing out.

