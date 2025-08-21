Setchell wary of well-organised Coventry Sphinx ahead of Steel Park showdown

Corby Town celebrate Rory McAuley's goal in their 2-1 win at Rugby Town on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell is expecting a tough test for his Corby Town team when they come up against fellow high-flyers Coventry Sphinx at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The match is the first of two in the space of little more than 48 hours for the in-form Steelmen, who made it three Pitching-In Northern League Midlands Division wins out of three with a 2-1 success at Rugby Town on Tuesday.

Following their date with fellow unbeaten side Sphinx, Corby then make the short trip across county to take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday, wth Elliot Sandy's men also yet to taset defeat in the league this term.

That is sure to be a feisty derby date, but Setchell insists his sole focus is on taking on a Sphinx side he has a lot of respect for.

John Woodward's side have started the season with two wins and a draw to sit just two points behind the Steelmen, and Setchell knows his players are in for another challenging afternoon.

"Coventry Sphinx will be well organised, and they will know what to expect from us," the Corby boss told @corbytownfc.

"John will have his team set up and he knows when he comes to Corby, if he can quieten the crowd down, then that will help them.

"The two previous times we have played them there we have scored relatively early, but they have had an unbelievable start to the season.

"They are pound-for-pound, probably one of the minnows in the league, but the manager will get them really strong and they will be hard to beat.

"It will be a really tough game on Saturday, I am not expecting anything else."

Setchell is also well aware of what is around the corner, with Monday's trip to Rushden followed by next Saturday's big FA Cup clash against Step 3 side Gainsborough Trinity at Steel Park.

"We have the derby at Rushden and then we have the FA Cup, so it is frantic at the moment, and this is the silly month, August is like this," said Setchell.

"There is no player protection at our level, it is just play, play, play, go to work midweek, play again, but that's the way it is."