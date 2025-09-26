Setchell warns Steelmen to expect tough afternoon at old rivals Anstey Nomads

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell is steeling his Corby Town team for another testing afternoon as they head to old foes Anstey Nomads on Saturday.

The Leicestershire side have been regulars in the promotion shake-up in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division in recent seasons, and this campaign is expected to be no different.

They have got off to a slowish start and currently sit 10th in the table, but have games in hand on most teams above them, and know that if they can beat leaders Corby then they will trail Setchell's men by five points, having played two games fewer.

It is likely to be another big test for the Steelmen, who returned to the top of the table with an impressive 5-1 win at play-off challengers Shepshed Dynamo on Tuesday night, and Setchell is expecting nothing less.

"It's a difficult game for us, but it's a difficult game for them as well," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

"We know they are one of the best teams in the league, as has been proven over the past two years, I think they have finished second and fourth.

"We know it is going to be tough, but we finished second last season and we did the double over them, so they will definitely be looking for some revenge.

"It is just going to be a moments game isn't it? It is going to be two good teams going at it and it will be a bit of brilliance or a mistake somewhere that settles it.

"They are always close, hard fought games, and whether we like it or not that is what it is going to be on Saturday.

"We know that, they know that, and it will be a good game for both sets of supporters."

The Steelmen were 2-0 winners at Anstey last season, while they were 1-0 winners when the sides met at Steel Park.