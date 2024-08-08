Setchell warns Steelmen they are in for a 'tough' opener at Hinckley LRFC

Action from Corby Town's 1-1 FA Cup draw at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell admits Saturday's Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division opener at Hinckley LRFC is going to be 'a really tough game' for Corby Town.

The Steelmen make the trip to take on a side that were beaten in the play-off semi-finals last season, going out on penalties to eventual promotion winners Harborough Town.

It is a more than tricky start to the campaign, especially as Corby will go into it off the back of two taxing FA Cup derby clashes with AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Setchell's side played out 1-1 draws with Rushden at Steel Park on Saturday and then again at Hayden Road on Tuesday, before suffering the heartbreak of a penalty shootout defeat.

Hinckley have had the advantage of a free week following their final pre-season friendly against Bradford Park Avenue last Saturday, and Setchell knows this weekend is going to be a testing one for his players.

"It is a really tough game for us, Hinckley are a really good side who will be organised," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We have just had two titanic games, while they had a friendly Saturday, but we have to wipe the slate clean.

"We want to do well this season, we want to achieve our goals, and Saturday will probably be more of a footballing game.

"We have to go there, roll our sleeves up and dig in and get a result it's as simple as that."

The points were shared in the two matches between Corby and Hinckley last season, with the Steelmen losing 3-2 at the Leicester Road Stadium before winning the return at Steel Park 1-0.