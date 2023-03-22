Setchell wants a big crowd on hand as Corby eye up the play-off places

The Steelmen take on third-placed Spalding United, who now have former Corby frontman Elliot Sandy in interim charge, knowing that a win will send them into the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands for the first time since October.

Corby have really hit their stride under Setchell in recent weeks and their 3-1 success over Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday was their fifth victory in a row and moved them to within one point of fifth-placed Sporting Khalsa.

A sixth successive win will life Corby above Khalsa ahead of a showdown between the two clubs at the weekend.

Charley Sanders takes the congratulations after scoring one of his two goals as he helped Corby Town beat Sutton Coldfield Town 3-1 on his debut for the club. Picture by David Tilley

But Setchell knows his team face one of the toughest tests the division can throw at them tonight and, having beaten Sutton in front of a crowd of 547 at the weekend, the Corby boss is hoping for an even bigger attendance for the visit of the Tulips.

“Spalding are littered with top players for this level, they’re a bit of an all star team if you like,” Setchell said.

“But we have got to stand up to that. Spalding are one of the biggest tests in the league and I am sure Elliot will have them well organised.

“There will be spells in the game where they are probably dominating the game and hopefully we will have a spell where we are dominating it.

“I think it will be a cracking game and I’d urge people to get down here.

“I wasn’t disappointed with the crowd on Saturday but I thought we’d have 600 down here.

“What more can we do? We are five on the spin, we’ve got a chance of getting in the play-offs and if people aren’t going to come and get behind a team who are working their socks off then when will they?