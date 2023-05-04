News you can trust since 1897
Setchell to target a promotion push as he agrees to stay on at Corby

Corby Town have completed their first and possibly most important piece of business of the summer as they confirmed Gary Setchell will be staying on to lead them into next season.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 4th May 2023, 16:24 BST

Discussions between manager Setchell and the club had been ongoing since the end of the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign but it has now been revealed that he will be staying at Steel Park along with assistant-manager Darren Edey and the rest of the backroom staff.

Setchell so nearly led the Steelmen into the play-offs after arriving in January to replace Lee Attenborough as Corby enjoyed a superb six-game winning streak during February and March before rounding off the season with three victories in a row.

They fell short of a top-five finish by just two points but will now be targeting a promotion push in the 2023/24 campaign.

Gary Setchell is staying on as manager of Corby Town. Picture by Jim Darrah
Gary Setchell is staying on as manager of Corby Town. Picture by Jim Darrah
"I am delighted to announce I will be staying on as manager for the 23/24 season with Darren as assistant,” Setchell told the club’s official website.

“We picked up 28 points from the last 12 games in 2022/23, setting a good foundation to kick on next season.

“There will be some comings and goings over the summer but the groundwork is in place to challenge at the top end of the table.

“I am also pleased to confirm my backroom staff have committed to this project alongside myself and Daz.

“It has been a great start to life at Steel Park and the support we have received has been fantastic.

"To average 640 fans over the seven home games I've been here for shows the passion of the town and hopefully with a good season this year, that average will continue to rise."

