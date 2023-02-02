The Steelmen boss has endured a tricky start to life at Steel Park with the team yet to score a goal since he arrived while they have picked up one point from three Northern Premier League Midlands matches.

They also had their interest in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup ended last night (Wednesday) as Peterborough Sports ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in the semi-final clash at Steel Park.

Setchell revealed he is hoping to add at least one new signing to his squad ahead of Saturday’s game and hopefully a couple more next week as he attempts to create some competition for places in his squad.

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture by David Tilley

But the Corby manager knows now is the time to deliver a performance and, more importantly, his first win as the Steelmen bid to breathe new life into their campaign, which currently sees them six points off the play-off places.

“It’s a crossroads game for us on Saturday,” Setchell said.

“We need a win, I need a win and we need to put on a performance in front of our fans.

“It’s probably been a bit stale for five or six weeks and certainly since I have been here.

“We need to start putting a string of results together to get ourselves involved again this season as well as putting building blocks in for next season.

“I will certainly have two or three back for the weekend and hopefully there will also be a fresh face in for Saturday and maybe one or two the week after just to give us a little bit of competition for places.

“At the minute, you’ve probably got one or two lads walking through the door who know they are playing every week and that’s never healthy.

“I don’t want to keep sounding like a broken record but we are lacking in one or two areas, which we are trying very hard to address and not to lose people but just to help the squad.

“Every squad needs freshening up. I have been here for three or four games so I have had a good look at it.

“What I will say about these lads is that since I have come through the door, they have been first class.

“They have all done the runs, they have had a great attitude in training and I genuinely believe that we are getting as much as we can out of them.

“There were one or two really good performances last night which surprised me a little bit.

“We will, 100 per cent, get there but I understand people want results right away.

“I will certainly be feeling very disappointed if I am stood here speaking to you with another defeat and no goals on Saturday.”

Setchell, meanwhile, admitted the Steelmen didn’t help themselves in the first half on Wednesday night as Sports eased into a 3-0 lead.

But he was pleased with the reaction he got from his players in the second period.

“When you gift three goals like we did in the first half, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing a team from Step 6 or Step 2, you’re just going to get punished and give yourselves a mountain to climb,” he added.

“We conceded after 18 seconds or whatever it was with three or four mistakes and then there is a crossfield ball from one centre-half to the other which is a bit hot and you’re 2-0 down and thinking this could be really horrible.

“We clawed our way back a little bit in terms of stemming the flow and when we were 3-0 down it would have been easy to go under.

“I got into the boys a little bit at half-time, more about the body language than anything.

“I needed to see a better performance in the second half and, apart from the set-piece goal, we defended better, we got some blocks in and we were more on the front foot.

“We had a few little moments up the other end and we looked like a team that could definitely win games at our level on a regular basis because we had good fundamentals - we defended well, worked hard in midfield and caused them one or two problems at the back.

“Ironically, that’s probably the best half since I have been here.