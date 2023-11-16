Setchell taking the positives despite Steelmen suffering derby defeat at Poppies

Toby Hilliard fires Corby Town into a 2-0 lead at Kettering on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

A patched-up Steelmen looked to be on course for an upset when they led 2-0 going into the final 25 minutes at Latimer Park, thanks to goals from Danny Gordon and Toby Hilliard.

But on 65 minutes a goalkeeping error from Thomas Bukowski gifted a goal to the Poppies from Will Mellors-Blair.

And the home side were level after 78 minutes when the referee awarded a controversial spot-kick, which Mellor-Blair converted to make it 2-2.

Toby Hilliard celebrates his goal at Latimer Park on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Poppies were now on a roll, and they went 3-2 up with a tidy finish from Huw Watson nine minutes from time before adding a fourth on 87 minutes, with Kieron Dawes curling home a beauty from long range.

So a night that had promised so much ended in frustration for the Steelmen, but Setchell wasn't too disheartened.

"I thought there were a lot of positives," said the Corby boss.

"We have had to throw a side together with the six or seven injuries we've got, so we picked a team to be as competitive as we could.

Danny Gordon celebrates his goal against Kettering (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"We were competitive, and 65 minutes in we are absolutely cruising but goals change games and we have had a horrible mistake.

"A backpass then kicked the ball straight to centre forward, who scores, and that flipped the whole game.

"Five minutes later, we have just about got over it, and only the referee thinks that is a penalty, there wasn't one appeal from their players.

"The ball hasn't hit anybody's hand, the lad has gone over Dylan Edge, and if it has hit anybody's hand it has hit his, and the referee has given it.

Kettering Town celebrate their fourth goal against Corby (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"It was an awful decision.

"They have then scored a really good goal, and then they have had a shot, Thomas is walking round the back of the net to get the ball, and the shot has hit the post and gone in.

"So it was one of those nights, but there are plenty of positives.

"It was a high energy performance and we have come up short because of mistakes and a poor refereeing decision."

Corby goalkeeper Thomas Bukowski gathers a cross under pressure (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby are back in league action on Saturday when they travel to Gresley Rovers in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, while the managerless Poppies have the weekend off.