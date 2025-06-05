Setchell swoops to bring striker Tomlinson back to Corby Town
Attacker Tomlinson is a familiar face the Steelman supporters, as he scored 14 times in a lucrative spell at the club in the second half of the 2023/24 season.
He landed at Steel Park after becoming a free agent following the demise of Nuneaton Borough, and as well as scoring a stack of goals he was also attributed with 19 assists.
Tomlinson left in the summer of 2024 and has since played at Step 3 for Bedford Town and Spalding United, before ending last season at Step 4, helping Berkhamsted to promotion from the Pitching-In Southern League Central Division via he play-offs.
Tomlinson netted in the play-off final as Flackwell Heath were hammered 5-0.
Manager Gary Setchell is happy to have enticed Tomlinson back to Steel Park, particularly following last week's news that top-scorer Fletcher Toll has left the club to sign for Vanarama National League North side King's Lynn Town.
“I am delighted to be working with Connor again," Setchell told @corbytownfc.
"The fans already know about Connor from his loan spell in the season before last, finishing top scorer with 14 goals in a tough campaign.
"With the team we are putting together, having Conns back gives us plenty of forward thinking options either through the middle wide areas at the top of the pitch.”
