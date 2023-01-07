The former King’s Lynn Town and Bedford Town boss was at Steel Park this afternoon (Saturday) to see his new club claim a 1-0 win over Hinckley Leicester Road, which moved them to within four points of the Northern Premier League Midlands play-off places.

Setchell has a proven record at Step 4 having led both the Linnets and, last season, the Eagles to promotion.

He was sacked by Bedford in November but has now stepped into the Steelmen hotseat following the shock departure of Lee Attenborough on Tuesday.

Gary Setchell is the new manager of Corby Town. Picture courtesy of Corby Town FC

Setchell, who will bring a backroom staff with him including Darren Edey as assistant-manager, will take charge of Corby for the first time on Wednesday night when they host Peterborough Sports in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

The new Steelmen boss said: “Getting back into the game has probably happened a bit quicker than I expected.

“I was really disappointed with the way things ended at Bedford. I’d put a lot of hard work into the football club and I was really disappointed with how it ended because I felt we had a really good group and there was real progression there.

“That’s football and that was the middle of November so I settled down for Christmas.

“I am King’s Lynn-based so all the clubs that I would realistically be interested in were all doing okay, including Corby so I just assumed I was going to be stuck on the sidelines for however long.

“I was ready to take some time out with the family but with Lee vacating Corby to go to Belper, my phone started pinging straight away and I had loads of messages about Corby and I’d seen myself and (Harborough Town manager) Mitch Austin being linked with the job.

“It stemmed from there. Steve (Corby chairman Noble) rang me on Thursday and as soon as he rang me, it was something that interested me.

“Obviously I went to the game today and there is a sleeping giant there.

“My record has been good at the level - I have had two championships with one at Bedford and one at King’s Lynn at Step 4.