Setchell so disappointed after Shepshed ‘did a number’ on his Steelmen

A below-par performance from the Steelmen looked set to end with a goalless draw in their first home game of the Northern Premier League Midlands season.

But, to wrap up a resolute away performance, Shepshed snatched a 1-0 win courtesy of Reece Morris’ breakaway goal in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Setchell conceded he and his team allowed themselves to become too frustrated at Steel Park as they were unable to follow up their 3-2 victory at Boldmere St Michaels on the opening day of the campaign.

Action from Corby Town's 1-0 defeat to Shepshed Dynamo at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

“I am disappointed with the result but I am so disappointed with the performance of the players,” Corby boss Setchell said.

“We were second best.

“We started brightly in the first 15 minutes and looked like we were going to get a goal and kick on.

“The longer Shepshed stayed in the game, the more they grew in confidence. They were getting cheap fouls and they were doing what they should do, they were doing their job.

Steelmen defender Charley Sanders challenges for a high ball

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just never got going, we didn’t pass the ball, the game was stop-start and I said to the players afterwards that we have to be braver. When the game is tight and scrappy, you need one or two to go and take the game by the scruff of the neck and we didn’t do that.

“We kept on punting it long, not winning second balls and they kept turning us.

“They frustrated us and the players, all of us involved, got frustrated and you have to credit “Shepshed because they have come and done a right number on us, which is disappointing.

“But I said at half-time, if it’s not our night and we give it a right go and we draw 0-0 then we lick our wounds and we go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we can’t push men forward trying to get a goal and get done where we’re two on one at the back and concede, that’s absolutely criminal.

“A 0-0 isn’t the end of the world but to lose your first home game in front of a healthy crowd and play like that is really disappointing.

“There is no-one more disappointed than me but we have to go again.

“All of us have to be better than that. It was sub-standard and not good enough. We had too many players below par.”Corby have an immediate chance to bounce back in front of their own fans when they take on Lowestoft Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Setchell believes it’s imperative his team comes out firing.

“Every game is a must win when you’re Corby Town,” he added.

“We have to start well on Saturday because a performance like that can affect players.

“We need to turn up and put that right.

“Since I have been here, we have been on the front foot, we have had a lot go our way and everything has been rosy.

“But this is a new season with new expectations and performances like that aren’t acceptable.”