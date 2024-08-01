Action from Corby Town's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Berkhamsted on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Gary Setchell says his Corby Town team are more than ready for the start of the competitive season on Saturday and the little matter of an FA Cup derby against county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Steel Park (ko 3pm).

The Steelmen wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a strong Berkhamstead side at the weekend, in what was a lively and physical clash.

Corby netted through a deflected Danny Gordon free-kick, but they were made to pay with some clinical finishing by fellow Step 4 side Berko in a match that saw a lot of hefty challenges and several flashpoints between the two sets of players.

It was a game that Setchell knew would be a challenge for his players, and he says it will have sharpened minds ahead of that big Diamonds clash.

Action from Corby Town's 3-1 defeat to Berkhamsted last Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

"We have got to be ready, you only get one crack at it," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"I knew Saturday would be an ultra-competitive game, and I think it was good we didn't go out and dominate.

"If you do that you can take your foot off the gas and think we are better than what we are. We made a few mistakes, and there is a lot of stuff to work on.

"If we had won on Saturday then it probably papers over the cracks a little bit and you don't work on those things."

Looking ahead to the weekend, Setchell added: "We are under no illusions about how tough this game is going to be.

"Diamonds will be super energetic, they will probably bring three or four hundred people here, and I think it is going to a be a humdinger of a cup tie I really do.

"It is going to be high energy, full-blooded, and it's a game we have to come out on top in, as do they.

"They are in the same situation, and any revenue you get from the cup is welcome and the draw has been done so the winners are away at a step 5 team after this.

"We can't look at that until after the game, but there is an opportunity for all the clubs who are going to meet each other to try and earn a few quid.

"We want it to be us, Diamonds will want it to be them, and I am really excited for it. We have had a really good pre-season, we have got a great set of lads, and we have added in the areas we needed to add."

Setchell has been delighted by his side's progress through pre-season, and outlined why he opted for more difficult opponents as the summer wore on.

"We could have got friendlies against step five and step six teams, and go into the season bouncing, but we finished the pre-season with proper friendlies," said the Steelmen boss.

"We've had Spalding at home, Berkhamsted at home, and I think they will win the Southern Central this season, and organising these games was by design.

"For large parts on Saturday we matched them, we played well, created some good chances and we are ready for the new season.

"That was probably a game too many for us really, we were ready last week, but we are ready and hopefully on Saturday we can put a show on for the fans, start the season in a proper way and then keep it going from there."