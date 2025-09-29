Setchell satisfied despite Steelmen dropping points against 10-man Anstey

Jack Keeble runs away to celebrate after heading home Corby's equaliser at Anstey (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell declared himself satisfied with claiming a point in Saturday's 1-1 draw at fellow promotion hopefuls Anstey Nomads on Saturday - despite the hosts playing for more than 70 minutes with 10 men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anstey had already taken a 20th-minute lead from the penalty spot when Courey Grantham was shown a straight red card following an off the ball tussle with Steelmen skipper Rory McAuley.

Nomads then proceeded to frustrate the Steelmen until Jack Keeble headed home from a corner to make it 1-1 13 minutes from time, and that was how the match ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result saw Corby lose top spot to sit second to Rugby Borough on goal difference, and asked for his reaction after the game, Setchell told @corbytownfc: "There was a lot happening, and there were lots of moving parts to that game.

Jack Keeble heads home Corby's equaliser at Anstey (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"They came out of the blocks sharp, but we were comfortable until they got the penalty and we go 1-0 down.

"I thought we had some moments, but I think the red card then killed us as much as it did them.

"They are the type of team that have defenders who can defend, midfielders with legs, and forwards who are willing to drop in, and they made it really tough for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we moved the ball too slowly and were a bit passive, which was disappointing, but Anstey still had a bit of a threat on the break despite being to 10, which we had to be wary of.

"Things didn't go our way and players were getting frustrated, but then a great header from Keebs, and if Reuben (Marshall) scores at the end that would have been harsh on Anstey.

"Anstey will be really disappointed we have scored from a set-piece, but we are disappointed we gave a soft penalty away for their goal as well, so a draw was probably the right result on the balance of play.

"When Corby play Anstey it is always blood and thunder, but ahead of the past three games if somebody would have offered me a win in the Trophy and four points from the two away games I would have definitely taken it."

Corby are without a midweek match, before they travel to National League North side Quorn in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday (ko 3pm).