Setchell satisfied as Steelmen rescue point at Coventy Sphinx after first-half no-show

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

Gary Setchell felt Corby Town's 1-1 draw at Coventry Sphinx on Saturday was a fair result.

The Steelmen were not at the best as they went into the break trailing 1-0 thanks to a 19th-minute Callim Ballinger strike.

But after a half-time dressing down the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division leaders levelled 10 minutes into the second half through a Fletcher Toll penalty, the 20-year-old's 10th goal of the campaign.

Corby then had chances to win the match, but they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils, which Setchell felt was about right.

But the Steelmen boss was not impressed with his players' first-half showing.

"You can't win every game, but what you have to do is turn up and play to halves, and unfortunately on Saturday we turned up and played one half," Setchell told @corbytownfc

"That's the disappointing thing for me. We are on a good run, there's no excuse to be down in the dumps, but we never got going.

"Credit to Coventry Sphinx they were all over us from minute one to minute 45, and we needed to be better but we also needed to win those personal battles, which we didn't.

"At half-time we changed it up, and we came out and looked like a team that is at the top of the league for 20 or 25 minutes.

"We got the goal and hit the target three or four times with shots when we didn't have a shot on target in the first half, and we were in the ascendancy.

"But Coventry did what I would have done, they slowed the game down, they did well, and it turned into a scruffy game and if faded out into a 1-1 draw.

"I think that is nine unbeaten, with seven wins, so as disasppointed as we are with the draw, it was probably the fair result.

"Credit to the boys for the way they came out in the second half, but we are not accepting that first half by any stretch of the imagination."

The Steelmen remain top of the tree in the Midlands Division, and their lead remains at four points with second-placed Walsall Wood also dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Long Eaton United.

Corby are due back in action on Wednesday night when they host Loughborough Students.