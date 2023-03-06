Setchell relieved as Steelmen overcome 'flat performance' to claim fourth straight win

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell

The Seelmen made it four straight wins to strengthen their push for a play-off place in the Pitching-In Northern League Midlands Division, with former Dereham player Toby Hillard scoring the only goal of the game after 35 minutes.

Corby were without key men Matthew Slinn and Danny Gordon through flu and injury respectively, and Setchell felt their absence led to the team being 'lop-sided' against the relegation-haunted Magpies.

But despite not being at their best, the Steelmen claimed maximum points yet again and have now moved to within just four points of the play-off places, with Coleshill and Boldmere St Michael's above them both dropping points.

“I am happy with the result, but I wasn't too happy with the performance as I thought we looked a little bit flat,” Setchell told YouTube channel Corby Town TV Online.

“Slinny has got the flu and with Danny being injured we looked a little bit lop-sided.

“We didn't have as much balance as we normally do.

“Slinny would normally sit in there and protect the back four, and Danny gives us that natural width down the left hand side.

“We tried to change it, which I will take responsibility for, and then we had to change it back, but although we have not played great we have limited them to one or two chances.

“I think we always looked the more likely probably, without really creating too much ourselves.

“It was just one of those games.

“We have had three or four high-flying performances, and on Saturday it was a flat performance but we have come out with three points and another clean sheet.”

The Steelmen are back in action on Saturday when they face a huge game against third-placed Spalding United at Steel Park. The Tulips are currently 10 points better off than Corby.