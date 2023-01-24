Setchell pleased with the result and display in Steelmen's goalless draw

The Steelmen had suffered a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge City in Setchell’s first game in charge on January 14 but bounced back to claim a share of the spoils at a fellow play-off contender in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

And Setchell felt the final outcome was fair, although he was left impressed by his team’s display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was happy with the result but, more importantly, I was really happy with the performance,” the Steelmen boss said.

Peterborough United loanee Lewis Darlington made his debut for Corby Town in their 0-0 draw at Coleshill Town. Picture by David Tilley

“It was chalk and cheese compared to the Cambridge City game.

“I was really disappointed with that performance but I went with the previous team from the week before because the team won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t feel the system worked and we have had a couple of training sessions since then and we changed it up and we changed the personnel a little bit as well and, to be fair, the lads gave everything they had.

“For 60 or 70 minutes I felt we were the better team because we played on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ran out of gas a little bit towards the end and we could have ended up losing but we dug in and held on.

“A point was probably a fair result, although I felt we edged it for long periods and played some nice stuff as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend’s postponed home clash with Spalding United allowed Setchell some extra time on the training ground with his squad.

And, as he continues to settle into the role, he was full of praise for the squad’s attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t know any of the players on a personal level when I went into the job,” he added.

“Normally, you would know one or two but I didn’t know any of them so it’s difficult because you are judging 16 or 17 players while they are judging you as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, with the sessions we have had and the runs the boys have been doing away from the club, I feel they are buying into everything we are doing.

“We trained on a rock hard pitch the other night, just walking through shape but there were no moans or groans. They just got on with it, so I can’t fault their attitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad