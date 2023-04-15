It was a good response from the Steelmen after their damaging 4-0 home loss to Chasetown a week earlier.

Jordan O’Brien scored twice with Danny Gordon and Michael Jacklin also on target as Corby kept their faint play-off hopes alive in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The Steelmen will need to win at now relegated Daventry Town on Tuesday night and then beat Boldmere St Michaels away from home on the final day of the season next weekend and then hope a couple of results go for them if they are to make it into the top five.

Michael Jacklin celebrates after scoring Corby Town's third goal in their 4-0 win over St Neots Town. Pictures by Jim Darrah

But Setchell was pleased with a return to winning ways as Corby put on a show for another impressive Steel Park attendance of 665.

“I thought we played really well,” Setchell said.

“Although we only scored one goal, I thought we played a lot better in the first half than the second half and created plenty of chances.

“St Neots changed it just before half-time and they got on top at the start of the second half so we had to change the way we played.

Danny Gordon fires home the Steelmen's second goal against St Neots

“We created chances and there were some good finishes.

“I am really pleased. I don’t know why over 650 turned up after last Saturday but it was an amazing crowd and I am pleased with that.

“I want to thank them personally for coming out after what we dished up last week because it wasn’t good enough and we got the reaction I wanted from the boys today.”

Addressing his team’s outside chances of finishing in the top five, the Corby boss added: “We will keep going until the end, you could see today that we’re not going to give up.

Jordan O'Brien celebrates one of his two goals

“We have to finish as high as we can but there’s a big difference mentally between sixth and ninth.

“We want to finish well and then have a big summer and get some additions to the squad.

“You will know that 70 points is the benchmark, that’s where you have to get to.