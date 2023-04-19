Setchell pleased with a job well done as Corby take it to the final day

The Steelmen ran out 7-0 winners over the already-relegated Purple Army in front of a sparse crowd at the Elderstubbs.

Danny Gordon scored a hat-trick of penalties while Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Toby Hilliard, Michael Jacklin and Tsaguim Florian were also on target as Corby made it two wins in a row.

The victory means Setchell’s team will have a shot at finishing in the top five on the final day of the season but they will have to win at Boldmere St Michaels and then hope that both Coleshill Town and Chasetown slip up in their respective matches.

Tsaguim Florian was on target as Corby Town won 7-0 at Daventry Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

Most had expected the Steelmen to seal a comfortable win against a young Daventry side and that was how it transpired.

And Setchell said: “We did our job, that’s all we could do.

“Everyone knows that Daventry have had a few problems but fair play to them, they are still fielding a side and they got a point on Saturday.

“It meant we had to come here and do it properly because if we didn’t, we could have dropped points.

“It was pleasing to get the goals, we did miss a few chances as well but you have to credit Daventry because they kept going.

“They made it difficult for us, they didn’t give up and the goals we got, we had to earn. It was nice to get seven goals and a clean sheet.

“We are outsiders to sneak into the play-offs but we’ve given ourselves a shot going into the last game of the season.”

Setchell, meanwhile, had a word of praise for Gordon after his hat-trick of spot-kicks.

The left-back has become a popular figure amongst Steelmen fans and Setchell added: “He’s had a good season and I think there’s more to come from Danny as well.

“He’s got to get a little bit fitter but he’s got great qualities going forward.

“I have spoken to him at length about his defending and not getting carried away because first and foremost, in that position, you’re a defender.

“He’s a really good lad and I think he wants to do well here.

“He will have a good summer and we will have more time to work with him in pre-season on the stuff we haven’t really had time to work with him on.