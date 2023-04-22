Setchell looks to the future as Steelmen miss out on the play-offs, despite final-day win

The Steelmen kept their side of the bargain on the final day of the campaign as goals from Michael Jacklin, Tsaguim Florian, Tristan Thompson-Matthews and Kalern Thomas secured a 4-0 victory at Boldmere St Michaels.

However, Coleshill Town held on to the final play-off spot after beating Shepshed Dynamo 2-0 with Corby having to settle for a seventh-placed finish.

Setchell really got things going at Steel Park after arriving to replace Lee Attenborough.

Michael Jacklin celebrates his goal in front of the delighted Corby Town fans as they won 4-0 at Boldmere St Michaels on the last day of the season. Picture by Jim Darrah

And, as he prepares to meet the club’s hierarchy this week to discuss the future, he is hoping he will get the chance to launch a promotion challenge next season.

The Corby manager said: “We have to go again. There will be some incomings and outgoings as there is at every football club.

“But if you can add three or four quality players to your squad then we will be better than what we are at the moment, which will hopefully stand us in good stead for next season.

“I have had a good look at the league, I know what is required and I have a meeting with the club this week to find out what we’re doing and where we’re going.

“As an outsider looking in, you never really know what is happening at Corby.

“It feels like there is never a dull moment with double promotions and double relegations but once you get in the club, there’s something great here.

“We have averaged over 600 fans for the last three home games and that’s massive for a club at this level.

“The foundations are there and hopefully when I meet the club this week we can have a plan for going forward.

“We have to have a go at it and hopefully I’ll be here to be the one to have a go at it.”

Setchell admitted the win at Boldmere was “bittersweet” as Corby were unable to force their way into the top five.

“There’s no need to be disappointed today,” he said.

“The disappointment came after the Chasetown (4-0 defeat) and Gresley (2-2 draw) games where we got one point. It was done then, for me, really.

“We did our job in the last three games. We knew we needed some goals and we knew we needed three wins. We got them and we got the goals.

“But there are four or five teams including us who felt they could or should have got in.

“I had a slow start when I came in, I think it was two points from 12 when I first got here.