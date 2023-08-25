Setchell keen to see his Steelmen bring it home after their midweek success

The Steelmen returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night as they won 6-0 at Rugby Town thanks to a hat-trick from Khristopher Oti and further goals from Drew Richardson, Toby Hilliard and Kalern Thomas.

That came after back-to-back home losses to Shepshed Dynamo in the league and a 4-0 defeat to Lowestoft Town in the FA Cup at Steel Park last Saturday.

Corby take on Coleshill Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands this Saturday and that is swiftly followed by the big county derby at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Monday (1pm kick-off).

Khristopher Oti celebrates one of his goals after he hit a hat-trick in Corby Town's big 6-0 win at Rugby Town on Tuesday. Picture by Jim Darrah

And, as he looked ahead to the bank holiday matches, Setchell said: “They are both tough in their own right.

“For the last two or three years, Coleshill have been in and around the play-offs and they have added some really good players this season. They are going to be very, very strong.

“We have got to be able to relax and play at home in front of our fans. They deserve for us to be playing well at home.

“We have had two really poor performances at home and two alright performances away from home.

“At the minute, the players are a bit tepid about playing at home. We have got to stick our chests out, be on the front foot and get the fans behind us.”

Monday’s clash at Hayden Road will be the first-ever league meeting between the Diamonds and Steelmen.

And Setchell added: “Rushden speaks for itself, it’s a local derby where anything can happen.

“We have already had a sticky spell and they have had one this week but Nunny’s (Diamonds manager Chris Nunn) teams are always competitive.

“I have had many battles with him over the years and I wouldn’t expect anything different on Monday.”

The kick-off time for Monday’s clash was brought forward to 1pm following discussions between the two clubs.