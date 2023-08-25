News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Setchell keen to see his Steelmen bring it home after their midweek success

Gary Setchell is keen to see his Corby Town players get it right in front of their own supporters in the first part of a big bank holiday weekend double-header.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 25th Aug 2023, 07:42 BST- 2 min read

The Steelmen returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night as they won 6-0 at Rugby Town thanks to a hat-trick from Khristopher Oti and further goals from Drew Richardson, Toby Hilliard and Kalern Thomas.

That came after back-to-back home losses to Shepshed Dynamo in the league and a 4-0 defeat to Lowestoft Town in the FA Cup at Steel Park last Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Corby take on Coleshill Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands this Saturday and that is swiftly followed by the big county derby at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Monday (1pm kick-off).

Khristopher Oti celebrates one of his goals after he hit a hat-trick in Corby Town's big 6-0 win at Rugby Town on Tuesday. Picture by Jim DarrahKhristopher Oti celebrates one of his goals after he hit a hat-trick in Corby Town's big 6-0 win at Rugby Town on Tuesday. Picture by Jim Darrah
Khristopher Oti celebrates one of his goals after he hit a hat-trick in Corby Town's big 6-0 win at Rugby Town on Tuesday. Picture by Jim Darrah
Most Popular

And, as he looked ahead to the bank holiday matches, Setchell said: “They are both tough in their own right.

“For the last two or three years, Coleshill have been in and around the play-offs and they have added some really good players this season. They are going to be very, very strong.

“We have got to be able to relax and play at home in front of our fans. They deserve for us to be playing well at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have had two really poor performances at home and two alright performances away from home.

“At the minute, the players are a bit tepid about playing at home. We have got to stick our chests out, be on the front foot and get the fans behind us.”

Monday’s clash at Hayden Road will be the first-ever league meeting between the Diamonds and Steelmen.

And Setchell added: “Rushden speaks for itself, it’s a local derby where anything can happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have already had a sticky spell and they have had one this week but Nunny’s (Diamonds manager Chris Nunn) teams are always competitive.

“I have had many battles with him over the years and I wouldn’t expect anything different on Monday.”

The kick-off time for Monday’s clash was brought forward to 1pm following discussions between the two clubs.

It has also been confirmed that the return match between the Steelmen and Diamonds at Steel Park on New Year’s Day will now kick-off at the earlier time of midday.

Related topics:Rushden