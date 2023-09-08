Setchell keen to build momentum as Steelmen turn their attention to the Trophy

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having suffered an early exit from the Emirates FA Cup, the Steelmen were left kicking their heels last Saturday.

It means Gary Setchell’s team haven’t been in action since they claimed a 3-1 success at AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Northamptonshire derby on Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they are back at it on Saturday when they head to Northern Premier League Midlands rivals Anstey Nomads in the first qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah

Anstey have started the season impressively having been promoted to Step 4 last season and are yet to taste defeat having also made their way into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

But Setchell is hoping his team can use the knockout action to help build some momentum after that derby-day win at Hayden Road.

“We are looking forward to it,” the Steelmen manager said.

“I think the break we have had would have felt a lot longer if we’d got beaten at Diamonds so we were grateful for the win.

“But it’s almost like starting the season again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got lads who need a game but we have a good squad and, after going out of the FA Cup, we probably don’t want to go out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle.

“But, more importantly, we want to get a positive result and keep the momentum going from the game at Rushden.

“Anstey are a good side and I think they fancy getting in the play-offs this season.

“They have had a great start in both league and cup and we know it will be a really tough test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have to go there and try to apply ourselves and get a result.”

To say Corby’s form so far this season has been a bit ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ is something of an understatement.

The Steelmen have lost all three games they have played at Steel Park and have failed to find the net in front of their own supporters.

But it’s been a much different story on the road.

All nine points they have picked up in the league so far have come away from home while they have scored 12 goals in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s a situation that has left Setchell somewhat baffled.

“It’s bizarre, I’ve never known anything like it,” he added.

“To lose three home games and not score a goal and to win all three away games and score 12 goals, it’s just not logical.

“That’s got to be addressed. Our home form has got to be addressed when we get back to Steel Park.

“If we are going to do anything this year, we can’t get stage fright at home. We have to express ourselves as we have done away.