Setchell is sure he is the man for the job at Corby as they gear up for a semi-final

And the Steelmen boss insists his team will be doing all they can to keep the current campaign alive, despite a tricky start.

Setchell’s first game in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge City and that has since been followed by a 0-0 draw at Coleshill Town and a narrow 1-0 loss at Harborough Town last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Corby manager, who has led the likes of King’s Lynn Town and Bedford Town to promotion from Step 4 in the past, is set to take charge of his first home game tonight (Wednesday) when they take on Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

Tempers flare during Corby Town's 1-0 defeat at Harborough Town at the weekend. Picture by David Tilley

With 13 games to go, the Steelmen are six points adrift of the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

But, whether it’s this season or next, Setchell is certain he can achieve more good things at Corby.

“When I see 200 or 300 fans from Corby at an away game like last weekend (at Harborough), even clapping the team after a 1-0 defeat it just whets my appetite for the future,” the Corby boss said.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and hopefully I will keep my record of getting the teams I go to promoted.

“I know I will get good backing here for the rest of this season and next season.

“There is a lot of the squad that is good enough and if I can put the finishing touches to it then we will be in a great position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club has stood still since 2017, there’s been a couple of managers who have had a go at it and I feel, 100 per cent, I am the man to do the job.

“It’s a very similar scenario to when I went in at Bedford. They hadn’t done anything for six or seven years and we got them promoted.

“It’s just a matter of getting in a couple of players who are used to my style and giving this team the kiss of life.

“There’s a lot we do well but there’s stuff we’re doing not so well. We are going to keep going and try to get the best out of these players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt we did that at Harborough and if it had finished 0-0 I don’t think anyone could have complained.”

As far as the clash with Sports tonight is concerned, Setchell knows his team are in for a tough evening.

Sports will arrive at Steel Park with Michael Gash in charge following the departure of long-serving manager Jimmy Dean who left the club at the end of last week to take over at National League side Scunthorpe United.

And Setchell said: “The Peterborough game is a mammoth task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a National League North team littered with great players who have won titles at our level and the one above it.