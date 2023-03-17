The Steelmen were left frustrated last weekend as their home clash with Spalding United, who now have former Corby frontman Elliot Sandy in interim charge, fell foul of the wintry weather.

But that game has been swiftly re-arranged and will now take place at Steel Park next Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, Setchell’s team host Sutton Coldfield Town this weekend while next Saturday (March 25) they face what could be a pivotal encounter at Sporting Khalsa.

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby head into the clash with Sutton Coldfield still four points behind Khalsa, who occupy the final play-off place in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The Steelmen are on the back of four wins in a row but, with three of their final eight games coming over the next week, Setchell knows just how important it is to keep the momentum going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is probably the biggest week of our season coming up,” the Corby boss said.

“We have Sutton Coldfield and Spalding at home and then Sporting Khalsa away.

“I am pretty sure that by the end of next Saturday, we will know where we’re at.

“There’s nine points to play for. If we pick up less than five it’s probably going to be a struggle to get into the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we pick up six or above then we will probably still be in the race.

“It’s a big, big week for us and three tough fixtures.

“But it’s an exciting time. These are the games you want to be involved in.

“These players have been working their socks off since June or July to still be in with a chance of achieving something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in it and we have to try to take it as deep as possible.”

The Steelmen added a new signing to their ranks last week in the form of Charley Sanders.

A centre-half who can also play as a centre-forward, Sanders was club captain at Bedford Town during Setchell’s reign at the club.

It is another addition that would seem to have as much to do with next season as the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, on that note, Setchell believes the current crop at Steel Park are doing all they can to impress him for when decisions will be made over the summer.

“A lot of the lads are doing everything they can to be here next season,” the Corby boss added.

“I think we have worked them harder than they were and they are working on things away from the club.

“We are putting big demands on them and there hasn’t been one moan. They have all got their heads down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they are really enjoying the new regime and they are starting to see the rewards in the results and their fitness levels.