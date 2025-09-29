Setchell insists he is very happy at Corby Town in wake of King's Lynn speculation

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell issues instructions from the dugout during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Anstey Nomads (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell has distanced himself from speculation linking him to taking charge at Enterprise National League North high-flyers King's Lynn Town.

The full-time Linnetts are without a boss following shock resignation of head coach James Rowe last week, and Setchell, who lives in the Norfolk town and is a former manager of the club, has been linked with the job on social media.

But following the Steelmen's 1-1 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division draw at Anstey Nomads on Saturday, Setchell insisted he had not had any conversations with anybody at King's Lynn, and that he is happy at Steel Park.

"There has been a lot of speculation," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "I live in King's Lynn and I have been their manager before, which is where the link has come from.

"But if teams are having a look at you, then you must be doing something right at your current club, which I feel we have over the past two years, and hopefully we can continue that.

"I have not spoken to anybody as yet, so we will see how things develop, but I am happy at Corby and the people are happy with me, so we will keep going as we are.

"I am pleased with how we started, I am pleased with last season, and I am pleased with how this season has gone, although I feel we can be better in certain areas at times."

Setchell also took to social media on Saturday night to reveal he was involved in a verbal altercation with a club volunteer in the Anstey Nomads clubhouse following the game.

As part of the post on the Corby Town FC The Black & White Army Facebook page, Setchell expanded on the rumours linking him to the King's Lynn job, and made it clear he is fuly committed to the Steelmen.

Setchell wrote: "I have been at Corby for nearly three years now and have had numerous opportunities to speak to other clubs, which I have never chosen to do.

"The Kings Lynn rumour will always be there due to my connections and my history and location, but the reality is, as flattering as it is, I have a career outside of football.

"They (King's Lynn) are full time, and I have job in which I have security which, as we know, isn’t full time football.

"My commitment to Corby town is as it was the day I walked through the door.

"Since the start of last season we have taken 104 points from 49 games, winning 33 of them.

"This league is tight, I’m getting the maximum out of the players, the budget and my staff to try, firstly, to get in top five, and then try and get the elusive promotion (along with the other 8/10 clubs trying to achieve the same goal).

"And I will continue to do so until told otherwise."

Setchell's post received unanimous support from everybody who replied to the post.