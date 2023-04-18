The Steelmen will bid to keep their faint hopes of securing a play-off place in the Northern Premier League Midlands alive when they head to already-relegated Daventry Town for a re-arranged all- Northants clash tonight (Tuesday).

Setchell’s team bounced back from a run of three games without a win with a 4-0 success over St Neots Town in their last home game of the campaign on Saturday.

They must now win their final two matches and then hope for help from elsewhere to secure a top-five finish.

Danny Gordon heads off to celebrate after scoring in Corby Town's 4-0 win over St Neots Town at Steel Park on Saturday. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The chances of that happening may be slim but Setchell already has one eye on next season where he will be targeting a promotion push for the Steelmen.

But he is certain success will only come if everyone at the club is on the same page as he cited the example of goalkeeper Jason Alexander who came in for heavy criticism for a couple of mistakes in the 4-0 defeat to Chasetown.

Tomasz Bukowski replaced Alexander in goal against St Neots and produced a good display to keep a clean sheet.

And Setchell said: “Tomasz made some good saves.

Goalkeeper Tomasz Bukowski impressed on his return to the Corby side on Saturday

“Big Jase has come in for a bit of stick but he has played injured for us.

“Jason is a good lad, he’s a flamboyant character but he’s a good kid and we have to try to get him fit over the summer and he has to come back and show everyone what a great goalkeeper he is.

“He had a big injury with his achilles but he’s come to every game and never shirked his responsibilities. I think some of the stick he gets is unfair.

“Tomasz came in and showed his character and made some good saves. I was pleased for him.

“Next year, for us to do well we need everyone together.

“That’s the fans getting behind the players – win, lose or draw – and the majority of them do that.

“People will have bad games and make mistakes. We can’t jump on it just for the sake of jumping on it.