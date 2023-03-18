Setchell ‘incredibly pleased’ as Steelmen’s impressive winning run continues

The Steelmen returned to action after a two-week break and claimed a 3-1 success over Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park.

A blistering first-half display did the damage with debutant Charley Sanders scoring twice after Danny Gordon had fired the Steelmen into an early lead.

Sutton pulled a goal back after the break and, despite Setchell feeling the performance was “a little bit flat” at times, he was pleased to get the job done as Corby moved to within a point of the top five.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah

“I am incredibly pleased with the run of wins,” the Steelmen boss said.

“I just felt like that was a little bit flat today. It looked like we’d had a week off, it looked like we weren’t fully wound in.

“They are the sort of team who just want to pass the ball around at the back so you have to stick or twist and we talked about what we were going to do.

“We won the ball high up the pitch a couple of times and nicked the goals, which we thought we could and we got one from a set-piece, which we thought we could because they aren’t the biggest side.

“The second half was all about not conceding in the first 10 to 15 minutes and then riding the game out.

“It’s not always about how well you play but about three points and we earned the right to be in that position in the first half.”

Setchell, meanwhile, admitted Sanders, who played for him at both King’s Lynn Town and Bedford Town, gave supporters “the full bag” on his debut.

“I didn’t expect anything else from Charley to be fair,” he added.

“He’s the sort of guy who writes his own scripts and the only thing missing was probably a red card!

“He is just a nuisance and you’ve probably seen a bit of everything from him, he’s given you the full bag.”

