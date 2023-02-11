The Steelmen, who included Peterborough United defender Harry Thomas in their line-up after he joined on a month’s loan, opened up a 2-0 lead in the first half courtesy of a Dan Gordon free-kick and a goal on debut for new signing Toby Hilliard.

But Loughborough hit back and goals either side of half-time from Ollie Clark and Edward Bamfo put them back on level terms.

However, Corby regained the lead just past the hour through Tsaguim Florian and that proved to be the winner as the hosts had goalkeeper Lewis King sent-off with 20 minutes to go.

Gary Setchell was delighted to pick up his first win as manager of Corby Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

Setchell admitted he was pleased to “get the monkey off my back” by sealing that first win and he felt his team were good value for it.

“I am really pleased for the lads, I am pleased to get the monkey off my back,” the Corby boss said.

“It’s a platform for us to build on.

“I am incredibly pleased. In the first 45 minutes we could have gone in 4-0 up.

“We have given a free-kick away and not defended it and it was a real shot to the solar plexus because we dominated and played some good football.

“Everyone was at it from one to 11 and I think we all felt a bit hard done by.

“And then to come out and give the goal away that we gave away was frustrating.

“There was probably only one team who were going to win the game from there and that was Loughborough because we were fragile.

“But we weathered the 10 minutes after that and got ourselves back in the game and I thought we looked a real threat.

“Toby came in and made a huge difference and Flo was at it with him.

“The only disappointing thing was that we let in a couple of soft goals but that’s the best performance since I have been here.

“That was more of what I would call a ‘Gary Setchell performance’.

“Whether we are good or poor, we have to be at it and aggressive and that might not have come naturally to all the lads.

“But the likes of Tristan (Thompson-Matthews) and DC (Dan Collins) punched above their weight and did very well.

“And when we got the ball down and played, I thought we looked a level above them at times.”