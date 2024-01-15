Boss Gary Setchell blasted his players after Corby Town could only draw 1-1 with struggling Rugby Town at Steel Park on Saturday - despite the visitors playing more than 50 minutes with nine men and no recognised goalkeeper!

Striker Jordan Wilson took over in goal when keeper Matt Hill was red carded in the first half, and went on to keep a clean sheet (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Second-from-bottom Rugby saw defender Chris Clements and keeper Matt Hill sent off in quick succession in the 40th and 43rd minutes, with striker Jordan Wilson having to put on the gloves and go between the sticks.

The match was already tied at 1-1 at this point, with Michael Jacklin's 16th-minute opener for the Steelmen being cancelled out 10 minutes later.

With a two-player advantage and up against a team with a forward in goal, the home fans in the 587-strong crowd will have expected their team to hit the goal trail in the second - but instead they drew a blank.

Indeed, they barely mustered a serious attempt on goal as Rugby defended for their lives, but Setchell was not happy with his players, accusing them of lacking 'quality' and 'bravery'.

"I am so, so disappointed," the Corby boss told @chuckmiddleton.

"The build up play was fine, and you expect that against nine men, but I think we put two meaningful crosses in and had one shot on goal. That is just a severe lack of quality.

"We wanted to get the ball out wide and stretch the game, and you could see they were getting tired, but Rugby did well, they battened down the hatches and let us have it out wide.

"Fortunately for them, and unfortunately for us, we didn't have enough quality in the wide areas and that's on the players.

"I try and protect the players all the time, but on Saturday they have let us down with a lack of quality, and even bravery toward the end.

"We got corners and we were screaming for them to go short and try and pull a couple of players out, and they weren't brave enough to do that, which is probably the most disappointing thing for me.

"They have to take responsibility on the pitch, and be willing to make a mistake in from of 550 people or whatever, and we didn't have enough characters on Saturday to stand up and be counted.

"I am not making excuses, we are playing against nine men, they are second bottom in the league, and I am not taking anything away from Rugby as they deserved it, they bit down on their gumshield.

"I will take as much stick as I have to take with us drawing 1-1 at home, but I think some of the players have to take some of the responsibility for that."

Corby stay 11th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division but are now 14 points adrift of the play-off places.