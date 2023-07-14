The Steelmen have won both of their friendlies so far as they beat Deeping Rangers 2-0 last weekend before claiming a 5-2 success at Real Bedford on Tuesday night with Jordan O’Brien scoring both goals in the opener and then a hat-trick in midweek.

But boss Setchell insists it’s the work that has been put on and off the pitch that has impressed him the most as Corby continue their preparations for the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign, which starts with a trip to Boldmere St Michaels on August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t change my stance on pre-season just because we have a couple of wins,” Setchell said.

Jordan O'Brien, pictured during Corby Town's game at Deeping Rangers last weekend, has scored five goals in the team's first two friendlies. Picture by David Tilley

“It’s nice to throw a couple of wins into the bargain but it’s just about the fitness levels and getting the minutes into the boys, which is what we are doing.

“I couldn’t be any happier with the boys who are playing at the minute.

“We have still got Joe Butterworth and Danny Setchell to come back with both having injuries at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the lads doing the business at the moment will be strong come August 12.”

The Steelmen’s friendly programme will move up a gear over the next couple of weeks as they take on Step 3 outfit Coalville Town at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) before hosting Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports on Wednesday.

“Coalville will be hard to play against so that will be a real test for us,” the Corby boss added.

“We all know what Peterborough Sports have been doing over the last few years and then we still have the likes of Kettering, Stamford and King’s Lynn to come before we play another Step 4 team in Biggleswade FC to get us ready for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opposition is tough and we will have boys going away on holiday, which is part and parcel of non-League football.