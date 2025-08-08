Setchell happy Corby Town will be up against it in league opener at Long Eaton

Action from Corby Town's 2-1 defeat at Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Corby Town have been handed a tough task on the opening day of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League season as they go to fellow promotion hopefuls Long Eaton United on Saturday - and Gary Setchell is happy with that.

The Steelmen boss is pleased his team have a 'proper' fixture first up, and he believes his side's tough and testing pre-season schedule will ensure his players are battle-hardened and ready for action.

Corby were narrow 1-0 winners over Long Eaton in the play-off semi-finals in May, while the Steelmen were beaten 3-2 when the sides last met in the league in February.

As first fixtures go, it is a challenging one, and Setchell told @corbytownfc: "We know that is going to be a tough game.

"We probably had our biggest beating of the season there last year, going down 3-2, and we have got to go there and try get a result.

"Long Eaton will also certainly be well revved up after us beating them in the play-offs.

"It is going to be a hard game, but it is one we are looking forward to and it is good to start with a proper opening day fixture, which is what it is.

"I just feel the games we have had in pre-season, and we have done really well in most of them, will stand us in good stead.

"People might look at results and say we have had a poor pre-season, but work-ethic wise and with what we have been trying to get into the players, it has been a really positive pre-season so we are going into Saturday really happy."

Setchell does have a few injury concerns, with Joe Butterworth definitely out and others real doubts.

Corby suffered a couple of injuries in Wednesday night’s 2-1 NFA Hillier Senior Cup win over Bugbrooke, ending the match just nine players, but the Steelmen boss says his side, whoever is selected will be ‘ready to go’ at Long Eaton.

It is the first match in what is going to be a marathon season, and one that Setchell is hoping will end in promotion for his side.

"Our goal is clear, we want to get promoted whether that is via the play-offs or winning the league,” said the Steelmen boss.

"But it is so tough to win the league, and I think the competition is going to be fierce this season.

"There are teams coming in who are going to fancy it, Basford, Mickleover, Belper, and they are all going to be in and around it.

"Then you have Ansty, Long Eaton, us, Sutton Coldfield, Wellingborough have signed well this year, and there are going to be a lot of teams beating a lot of teams at the top of the division.

"It is going to be a really tough one

"I think this is my 32nd season as a player or manager, and the opening day is always a little frantic and I don't expect Saturday to be any different."