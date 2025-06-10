Setchell happy as Steelmen swoop to sign former Kettering Town striker Lewthwaite

Former Kettering Town striker Tyrone Lewthwaite has signed for Corby Town (Pictures: Peter Short)

Gary Setchell's Corby Town squad restructuring ahead of the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season continues apace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest addition to the Steelmen family is striker Tyrone Lewthwaite, who makes the move from Southern League Central Division side Thame United.

Lewthwaite is a player well known to Setchell, with the pair having previously worked together at Bedford Town before he moved on to play a step above at Kettering Town and then Spalding United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am overjoyed to be reunited with Tyrone," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"I signed him at Bedford but it wasn’t long before clubs were after his signature with his performances and goals, and he ended up with Kettering Town, who were in National League North, taking him.

"Tyrone will give us great options with his electric pace and his deadly eye for goal which will complement our other attacking options.

"I have a good relationship with Ty and now he is back to full fitness after a spell out, he will be a big player for us this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of Lewthwaite's signing came after the confirmation that another striker, Tendai Daire, had also signed on the dotted line.

Daire, who was the Midland Division player of the year in 2023/24, spent the second half of last season at Corby on loan from Harborough Town, but he has now made the move permanent.

"I am delighted to keep Tendai on board for another season," said Setchell. "He is a natural goalscorer who had limited opportunities last season and didn’t get as much game time as he would have liked.

"Tendai comes back this season with a point to prove and will try to get back to the 30-plus goal a season striker we saw a year before last."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also returning to Steel Park is another frontrunner in Connor Tomlinson, who has rejoined the club from Berkhamsted.

Tomlinson scored 14 times for Corby in a lucrative spell at the club in the second half of the 2023/24 season, and will be back in the black and white in the new season.

The news on Lewthwaite, Tomlinson and Daire followed on from last week's news that Rhys Kelly has also signed from Harborough, and that veteran midfielder Gary Stohrer has signed a new deal.

The Steelmen squad is now looking very strong, with the room to include more additions between now and the start of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Steelmen squad for 2025/26: Jake Laban; Rory McAuley; Jack Keeble; Louie Gill; Spencer Edwards; Jack Noble; Rhys Kelly; Gary Stohrer; Joe Butterworth; Matty Slinn; Tendai Daire; Connor Tomlinson; Aaron Nuttall; Reuben Marshall; Tyrone Lewthwaite