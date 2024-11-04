Setchell happy as Corby win 'scrappy' while Doughboys fight back to clinch point

Corby Town celebrate one of their three goals against Shepshed Dynamo (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell was happy for Corby Town to win 'scrappy' on Saturday as they saw off Shepshed Dynamo 3-2 at Steel Park to stay top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

More than 700 supporters turned out to see goals from Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Jack Keeble and Callum Milne secure the points for the Steelmen, but they were made to work for their win.

Corby led 2-0 and 3-1 before Chad Timson's stoppage time strike for the visitors led to a nervy finish, but Setchell's men did enough to seal the win that sees them stay a point clear of Quorn at the top - although the Leicestershire side have two games in hand.

"We are in good form, and since the defeat against Quorn we have gone five back-to-back league wins, plus a cup win," said Setchell.

Action from Corby Town's 3-2 win over Shepshed (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"We have a lot of players in good form, but Saturday was so scrappy and I never felt like we got out first gear if I am totally honest.

"We scored a goal and took our foot off the gas, and then we scored another goal and then the players think it is going to be too easy.

"We talked to them at half-time, and Shepshed showed a lot of fight for their new manager and kept going right to the end.

"I thought the referee was too whistle happy and any contact from both teams he was blowing his whistle which didn't help us, and didn't help the flow of the game as it was so stop-start.

For once, Fletcher Toll is too late (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"It wasn't a classic but it is a great result, and I would rather play average and win that play really well and get a a draw or something.

"It was scrappy, but we have managed to get over the line."

Corby now have a two-week break from action as they are without a game until Monday, November 18 when they will travel to Coleshill.

By then, they are likely to have lost top spot, as Quorn play three times before Setchell's team take to the field again.

Action from Corby's 3-2 win over Shepshed at Steel Park (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Wllingborough Town are seventh and just outside the promotion play-off places as they produced a brilliant fightback to claim a share of the spoils against fourth-placed Darlaston Town on Saturday.

The visitors looked to be in total control at the Dog & Duck as goals from Tyler Buck and Harry Chesterton had Darlaston 2-0 ahead after just 26 minutes.

But the Doughboys dug in, and sniffed their reward once Danny Draper had halved the deficit on 66 minutes.

Borough then piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, and they got their reward a minute from time when Joseph Blowers scored the equaliser to make it 2-2.

Jake Stone's side have another tough looking encounter at the Dog & Duck on Tuesday night when they entertain third-placed Worcester City (ko 7.45pm).

AFC Rushden & Diamonds dropped to 10th in the table after they were without a fixture at the weekend following Walsall Wood's resignation from the league.

Michael Harriman's side are due back in action on Tuesday when they travel to improving Hinckley LRFC, who moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 home win over Loughborough Students.