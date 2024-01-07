Boss Gary Setchell was left frustrated as Corby Town once again conceded in stoppage time in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Coleshill Town on Saturday.

It was another frustrating day for Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Letting in damaging late goals has become something of a trend for the Steelmen this season, and they were sadly at it again when it looked as though Toby Hillard's 88th-minute penalty had sealed a precious win on the road.

But Alex Tomlinson's deflected effort at the death secured a share of the spoils for the home side, who had twice trailed in the match.

Jack Keeble had fired Corby ahead three minutes into the second half, with Jonathan Letford repying 10 minutes later before the late, late drama meant the points were shared.

"We have had 20 league games, and I think we have conceded in the last minute six or seven times, and those goals have cost us points," a frustrated Setchell to @chuckmiddleton after the game.

"If games were 87 minutes long we would probably be in and around the play-offs, and I am so disappointed.

"We did everything right for 91 minutes, that was a great away performance.

"If I am standing here and we have won 2-1 it's a great performance, we have scored two good goals, some really good play, some really good possession."When we go 2-1 up, I am screaming at the lads to keep their heads on because they are all over there celebrating.

"They get the corner and we get the chance to clear it, we don't clear it properly and then lose the header. The lad has then beat three or four players in our box, Dan Wallis has made a hell of a save.

"From the resultant corner, we have cleared it and sort of ambled out to close it down, the shot has gone through a crowd of bodies and the slight deflection has done the goalie.

"It is a killer and it is soul destroying."

The draw does stretch Corby's unbeaten run to three matches, and they also moved up to 11th and closed the gap on the promotion play-off places to nine points.