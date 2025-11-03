Setchell frustrated as Steelmen fall short in attack and defence against leaders Carlton

Gary Stohrer goes for goal for Corby Town in their 1-0 defeat to Carlton Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell was left frustrated after watching his Corby Town team slide to a 1-0 Steel Park defeat to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division leaders Carlton Town on Saturday.

The Steelmen boss was left to rue his side's lack of a killer insinct in attack, and also their naievity in defence as, for the second match running, his team conceded a goal direct from their own attacking corner.

Niall Hylton scored what proved to be the match winner eight minutes into the second half, by which time Setchell felt his team should have been at least two goals to the good.

But Corby were left to lick their wounds after a fifth defeat of the season that sees them slip to fourth in the table, and now five points adrift of Carlton, having played two games more.

"I thought we were good for long periods, and we definitely should have been a goal or two ahead at half-time," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We have had two or three really good chances, they had one good chance, and in these high-level games against these top teams that is crucial.

"You might keep getting chance after chance against some of the teams, but not against Carlton, or Belper, Anstey or these other teams at the top of the table.

"We needed the finishing touch and that didn't happen for us.

"Then for the second game in a row we have conceded a goal from our corner, and that is a crime, it was a calamity goal to give away.

"Against Belper I think it was 12 seconds from our corner and their goal, and it was less than that on Saturday.

"When you go 1-0 down at home to a top side, then that makes it difficult. They defended well, they are a good side, and that is a perfect away performance for them.

"From our perspective, we have to be more ruthless and a bit more savvy. We couldn't have scored a goal like that against Carlton, they would have brought the lad down on the halfway line, 100 per cent.

"For that to happen two games on the trot is unacceptable."

It was something of a patched-up Corby team that took on Carlton, and to add to their injury woes, they were also unable to field teenage midfielder Harrah Jones after an administrative mix-up over his registration.

It was announced last week that the youngster had put pen to paper on a contract at Steel Park, but after a mix up he was unavailable for the weekend.

"We had a problem with Harrah's contract, and that is no fault of my own, no fault of the player and no fault of the secretary," revealed Setchell.

"We have sent the contract off, there was a little discrepancy in there and they have sent it back. We have then sent the contract back, and they have said it is too late.

"We have said okay, he will play as a non-contract player then, and they said he can't because we had to cancel his registration to put him on contract!

"It is one of those bizarre things, and luckily Macca (secretary James McCafferty) has picked it up because we could have played him thinking he was on contract."

Corby are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Sileby Rangers in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup (ko 7.45pm), before they go to Bedworth United in the league on Saturday.