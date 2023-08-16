News you can trust since 1897
Setchell eyeing a huge turnout as Steelmen return home

Gary Setchell would love to see a huge attendance at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday) as Corby Town kick-off their home campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST

The Steelmen enjoyed a winning start to the new season on Saturday as goals from Danny Gordon, Kalern Thomas and summer addition Khristopher Oti secured a 3-2 success at Boldmere St Michaels.

Now they are all set for their first home game of the campaign as they entertain Shepshed Dynamo this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

During last season, a 1-0 win over Spalding United attracted a midweek attendance of 659 at Steel Park as Setchell’s team attempted a late push for the play-offs, which ultimately proved fruitless.

Kalern Thomas scores Corby Town's second goal in Saturday's 3-2 win at Boldmere St Michaels. Picture by David TilleyKalern Thomas scores Corby Town's second goal in Saturday's 3-2 win at Boldmere St Michaels. Picture by David Tilley
But, with spirits high after an opening-day victory and with hopes of a promotion push, Steelmen boss Setchell is hoping the fans will be out in force to see his team on home soil tonight.

“We want to beat that number we had for the midweek league game at Steel Park against Spalding last year,” he said.

“We want to get 700 in for it, hopefully.

“We have got a big three points and we’d love the fans to come and support the boys.

“They will give maximum effort and so will I.

“We want to see if we can get ourselves in the top five and push on for some big games at Steel Park later in the season.

“It all starts here. It’s a long road and one we have taken the first steps on.”

