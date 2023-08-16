The Steelmen enjoyed a winning start to the new season on Saturday as goals from Danny Gordon, Kalern Thomas and summer addition Khristopher Oti secured a 3-2 success at Boldmere St Michaels.

Now they are all set for their first home game of the campaign as they entertain Shepshed Dynamo this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

During last season, a 1-0 win over Spalding United attracted a midweek attendance of 659 at Steel Park as Setchell’s team attempted a late push for the play-offs, which ultimately proved fruitless.

Kalern Thomas scores Corby Town's second goal in Saturday's 3-2 win at Boldmere St Michaels. Picture by David Tilley

But, with spirits high after an opening-day victory and with hopes of a promotion push, Steelmen boss Setchell is hoping the fans will be out in force to see his team on home soil tonight.

“We want to beat that number we had for the midweek league game at Steel Park against Spalding last year,” he said.

“We want to get 700 in for it, hopefully.

“We have got a big three points and we’d love the fans to come and support the boys.

“They will give maximum effort and so will I.

“We want to see if we can get ourselves in the top five and push on for some big games at Steel Park later in the season.