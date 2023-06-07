News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Setchell expects his retained Steelmen to ‘find another level’

Gary Setchell believes those Corby Town players staying on with the club will “find another level” next season.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST- 2 min read

Over the past week, the Steelmen have confirmed that 12 members of the squad that just missed out on a play-off place in the Northern Premier League Midlands last time out have been retained for what will be boss Setchell’s first full season in charge at Steel Park.

Captain Michael Jacklin will be back for the next campaign alongside Danny Gordon, Tomasz Bukowski, Jason Alexander, Hilton Arthur, Jordan O'Brien, Callum Milne, Kalern Thomas, Matty Slinn, Toby Hilliard, Tristan Thompson-Matthews and Charley Sanders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Connor Furey, Daniel Collins and Scott Floyd were released while Tsaguim Florian turned down an offer in a bid to find a club at a higher level.

Captain Michael Jacklin and 11 other members of last season's squad will be back at Corby Town for the 2023/24 campaign. Picture by Jim DarrahCaptain Michael Jacklin and 11 other members of last season's squad will be back at Corby Town for the 2023/24 campaign. Picture by Jim Darrah
Captain Michael Jacklin and 11 other members of last season's squad will be back at Corby Town for the 2023/24 campaign. Picture by Jim Darrah
Most Popular

“The lads who we have kept from last year will find another level next season because we will have a totally different mindset,” Setchell said.

“We are going to be a relatively young group, we are going to be very hard-working and hard work at this level with lads who can play a bit isn’t the worst recipe.

“We will get the group close-knit and pulling in the same direction and we will be one of seven or eight teams who think they can occupy a top-five position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a good league and it will hopefully be an exciting ride.”

The task for Setchell now will be to add fresh faces to his squad as he targets a promotion bid.

“Obviously, we are now looking to bring lads in,” the Steelmen boss added.

“We need to find the right players with the right work ethic to compliment the players we have already got.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have been in that process for the past couple of weeks. But it’s that funny time where players we are looking at are speaking to other clubs and we have already lost one or two.

“The simple fact is that one or two clubs have more pennies than us but I am comfortable with where we are.

“We have got six or seven we are talking to and hopefully we will get three or four of them and then that would leave us one or two to find in pre-season to take us up to 17 or 18.

“I am happy. When I went into the club in January, work started then for next season with putting a bit of groundwork in with the players.”